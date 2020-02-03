comscore Realme C3 confirmed to ship with Realme UI ahead of February 6 launch
Realme C3 to ship with Realme UI, 5,000mAh battery, and more: Check full details

The Realme C3 will not only ship with the latest Android 10 OS, but also offer a brand-new MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

  Published: February 3, 2020 10:27 AM IST
Realme C3

The Realme C3 will be launched in India on February 6. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has already revealed almost all the features and specifications of the Realme C3 smartphone. Now, the company itself has confirmed that The Realme C3 will be the first phone to ship with realme UI, which is Realme’s latest Android 10-based skin. It will not only ship with the latest Android 10 OS, but also offer a brand-new MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Flipkart recently confirmed that the Realme C3 will be available in two configurations, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The upcoming entry-level phone from Realme will pack a massive 6.5-inch mini-drop notched display. It will have a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. For photography sessions, there will be a total of three cameras.

At the back of the phone, there will be two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup will have a 12-megapixel sensor, but the details about the rest of the snappers are currently under the wraps. The Realme C3 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, and it is said to support a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Flipkart listing has already confirmed that the Realme C3 will be available in Blue color.

Realme will likely launch the C3 device in other color options too. Realme has already confirmed the Blue color for the C3, but there will likely be more color options that aren’t confirmed yet. The brand will launch the Realme C3 on February 6 at 12:30PM, and the company will also be live-streaming the launch event. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: February 3, 2020 10:27 AM IST

