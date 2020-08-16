comscore Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features
News

Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features

News

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its C3 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch for the device. The update also brings a bunch of ne

  • Published: August 16, 2020 8:13 PM IST
Realme C3 review

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its C3 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch for the device. The update also brings a bunch of new features and optimizations. The latest update for Realme C3 bumps up the software build version to RMX2020_11_A.39, but its firmware size is unknown at the moment. Also Read - Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Check offers, price in India, features and more

As per the changelog, the new update has added the rotate switch to the navigation key. It also optimizes the flight mode, so Bluetooth status will not be affected when it’s turned on. In the system changes, the update has optimized the App Startup’s speed from the recent apps and application installation. It also brings improvements to the fingerprint recognition rate. Also Read - Realme C12 announced with 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35; India launch set for August 18

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Additionally, the changelog states that it has optimized the display of the battery icon when charging and the camera’s speed. The software update also fixes the probabilistic issue where users were unable to make a conference call. The new Realme C3 OTA update is rolling out to the users in a stagged manner. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. The update’s availability can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Realme C3 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C3 made its debut earlier this year in February. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device has a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with standard 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 8:13 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C3

Realme C3

7999

Android 10
MediaTek Helio G70 Processor
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones
News
OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones
HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Entertainment

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Realme C3 update brings July security update

OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 update brings July security update

News

Realme C3 update brings July security update
Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India
Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch

News

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
Best Realme Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Realme Phone under 40000
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 बजट रेंज में अब इस देश में भी हुआ लॉन्च

Google Duo को रिप्लेस करेगा Meet, फीचर्स हो सकते हैं इंटिग्रेट

Telegram ने रोल आउट किया वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, Whatsapp को मिलेगी चुनौती

Samsung Galaxy S21 के कैमरे फीचर में हो सकता है बड़ा बदलाव

कम्प्यूटर गेम खेलने से बच्चों का दिमाग होता है तेज: सर्वे

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Realme C3 update brings July security update
News
Realme C3 update brings July security update
OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones

News

OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones
HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

News

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers