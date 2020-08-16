Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its C3 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch for the device. The update also brings a bunch of new features and optimizations. The latest update for Realme C3 bumps up the software build version to RMX2020_11_A.39, but its firmware size is unknown at the moment. Also Read - Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Check offers, price in India, features and more

As per the changelog, the new update has added the rotate switch to the navigation key. It also optimizes the flight mode, so Bluetooth status will not be affected when it's turned on. In the system changes, the update has optimized the App Startup's speed from the recent apps and application installation. It also brings improvements to the fingerprint recognition rate.

Additionally, the changelog states that it has optimized the display of the battery icon when charging and the camera's speed. The software update also fixes the probabilistic issue where users were unable to make a conference call. The new Realme C3 OTA update is rolling out to the users in a stagged manner. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. The update's availability can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme C3 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C3 made its debut earlier this year in February. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device has a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with standard 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.