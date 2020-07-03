Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme C3 device in India. The latest update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone, along with several new optimizations, and bug fixes. The Realme C3 latest update carries the software Build version RMX2020_11_A.33, and its OTA firmware size is around 409 MB. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

As per the changelog, the update brings optimizations for the game quality audio and probabilistic lagging issue. It also brings enhancements to the stability of the overall system. Realme has fixed several problems in the smartphone with the update, among the lag issue with the power button to light up the screen and fingerprint to unlock bug. Also Read - Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand

The update further details some major fixes with the weather app location problem, games center FPS was shown as zero, and the phone was not getting charged in some scenarios. Additionally, the June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. Also Read - Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

The Realme C3 June security OTA update is rolling out to limited users incrementally. So, it may take a while in reaching all units in the country. Users will be notified to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme C3 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C3 flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone equips a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C3 has a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery but comes with standard 10W charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

