comscore Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

The Realme C3 latest update has fixed several problems in the smartphone along with the addition of June 2020 security patch.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Realme C3

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme C3 device in India. The latest update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone, along with several new optimizations, and bug fixes. The Realme C3 latest update carries the software Build version RMX2020_11_A.33, and its OTA firmware size is around 409 MB. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

As per the changelog, the update brings optimizations for the game quality audio and probabilistic lagging issue. It also brings enhancements to the stability of the overall system. Realme has fixed several problems in the smartphone with the update, among the lag issue with the power button to light up the screen and fingerprint to unlock bug. Also Read - Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand

The update further details some major fixes with the weather app location problem, games center FPS was shown as zero, and the phone was not getting charged in some scenarios. Additionally, the June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. Also Read - Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

The Realme C3 June security OTA update is rolling out to limited users incrementally. So, it may take a while in reaching all units in the country. Users will be notified to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Realme C3 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C3 flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone equips a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C3 has a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery but comes with standard 10W charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C3

Realme C3

7999

Android 10
MediaTek Helio G70 Processor
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Q ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही मिनटों में कंपनी ने बेचे इतने ईयरबड्स

चीन ने भारत में 59 ऐप पर रोक लगाने को ‘पक्षपातपूर्ण’ बताया, अब कर रहा है ये रिक्वेस्ट

TikTok के देसी विकल्प Chingari App एक करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड

ROG Phone 3 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG गेम हुआ बैन, जानें क्या है वजह

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch
TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

News

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers