News

Realme C3s bags NBTC certification, could launch alongside Realme C3

News

After the Realme C3 bagged an NBTC certification last week, another model named the Realme C3s has bagged the certification now.

  Published: January 13, 2020 10:28 AM IST
Realme C3s NBTC certification

Last week, Realme’s upcoming C3 smartphone bagged a certification from Thailand’s NBTC website. The certification suggested the phone could launch soon. However, now we have learned that Realme may also launch the Realme C3s alongside it. The NBTC also lists the certification for a Realme C3s.

The Realme C3s also features the version number RMX2020, just like the Realme C3. We currently do not know much about the upcoming smartphone besides the same model number. However, we expect the Realme C3s to be a slightly upgraded version of the Realme C3, probably with more RAM and storage.

Realme could likely pull a page from what they did with the Realme C2 series. The Realme C2s is a simple upgraded C2 with more RAM and internal storage. The Realme C2 and C2s feature the same MediaTek processor, the same screen size and the same camera unit. Even battery capacity on the phones is the same. This could be the case with the Realme C3 and C3s as well. We might have more information on the upcoming C3 series shortly ahead of launch.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the price segment, Realme recently launched the Realme X50 5G, its first 5G-enabled device, on January 7 in China. The Realme X50 5G sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display along with 120Hz refresh rate. There is a dual-front camera setup in a punch hole on the front. This features a 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear quad-camera setup features a 64-megapixel main lens along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset and has an integrated 5G modem. There are 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM versions. There is a built-in 4,200mAh battery capable of 30W VOOC 4.0 wired charging.

The Realme X50 5G launched with ColorOS 7 over Android 10. However, this was the company’s first phone to feature its own version of ColorOS. We could expect the Realme C3 series to also run on the custom skin o top of either Android Pie or Android 10.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 10:28 AM IST

