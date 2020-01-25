Realme C3s makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

Realme C3s recently received certification from Thailand’s NBTC website. The device was reportedly listed with RMX2020 model number. Now, with the same model number, the Realme C3s handset has surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Now that the device has cleared FCC, the launch seems pretty close. The listing reveals the upcoming Realme phone will offer a fingerprint scanner at the back, unlike the Realme C2.

The entry-level device is likely to offer a dual-camera setup at the back, as per the rough schematic on the website. The rear camera setup could include a depth sensor or a wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. The Realme C3s is also expected to ship with Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. It is said to offer support for Wi-Fi 2.4GHz.

Watch: Top 5 highly-anticipated smartphones of 2020

We currently do not know much about the upcoming smartphone besides the same model number. However, we expect the Realme C3s to be a slightly upgraded version of the Realme C3, probably with more RAM and storage. Realme could likely pull a page from what they did with the Realme C2 series. The Realme C2s is a simple upgraded C2 with more RAM and internal storage.

The Realme C2 and C2s feature the same MediaTek processor, the same screen size and the same camera unit. Even battery capacity on the phones is the same. This could be the case with the Realme C3 and C3s as well. We might have more information on the upcoming C3 series shortly ahead of launch. With Realme C3, the company could be looking at further strengthening its position in this product segment.

Features Realme C2s Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch IPS LCD HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh