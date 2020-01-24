comscore Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification | BGR India
  Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification; launch imminent
Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification; launch imminent

Realme has received certification for three smartphones hinting at their imminent launch. The Realme C3s might be the first device to launch from the company.

  Updated: January 24, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Realme has received certification for three new devices including a budget smartphone. Realme C3s with model number number RMX2020 has been spotted on FCC. Another smartphone from the company with model number RMX2063 has appeared on FCC certification. The third device with model number RMX2001 seems to have passed through FCC certification. The device certification could hint at the fact that all the three models could launch in the next few months.

Realme C3s with model number RMX2020 recently gained NBTC certification and has now appeared on FCC certification as well. The listing spotted by IndiaShopps shows that the device runs ColorOS 7 and supports WiFi. There is also a label diagram with the device that shows antenna and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back. There is a power button on the right side and a volume rocker on the left.

The second device with model number RMX2063 has also cleared the FCC certification. This model also runs ColorOS 7 and weighs 196 grams. The listing shows it measures 163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4mm in dimensions. The certification page for the device is accompanied by a label and antenna diagrams. There is a volume rocker on the left and power button on the right. There is no sign of power button being on the back. This device could be a premium model with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The third device receiving certification carries model number RMX2001 and it also runs ColorOS 7. The OS might get rebranded to Realme UI on all these devices when it goes on sale. The listing shows it packs a 4,300mAh battery and weighs 191 grams. The label also reveals that it measures 162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm. This device might offer a smaller display than the RMX2063 model. The volume rocker is on the left while the power button is on the right. After its meteoric rise last year, Realme seems to have big plans for 2020.

Realme UI First Impressions: Not near stock Android yet, but different from ColorOS 6

Realme UI First Impressions: Not near stock Android yet, but different from ColorOS 6

The company is expected to launch its first flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 next month. This device is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G network. The company is also expected to launch Realme C3 as the successor to Realme C2 in India. There are also reports that the company lost its market share after festive sale.

  Published Date: January 24, 2020 9:49 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 24, 2020 9:51 AM IST

