Smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme 3 on March 4, 2019, at 12:30 PM. The company has already shared a number of teasers about the upcoming smartphone revealing some key details. As reported previously, the device will come with a rear dual camera set up along with a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device will also come with an Helio P70 SoC in the Indian market along with a 3.5mm audio socket. In addition, the company is also all set to bring back the diamond-cut back with the device, a design that we first saw in the first Realme device.

Just about a week before the launch of the device, the CEO of the company, Madhav Sheth has shared some details about the future of the company. In an interview with The Economic Times, Sheth discussed how the company is working on expanding its reach in the country while hitting on the issues that the brand is currently facing. According to the interaction, Sheth stated that the company is currently conducting offline operations in 35 cities across the country with more than 3000 stores.

Realme is working on expanding its offline reach so that it can match the customer demand with plans to add 50 cities per quarter throughout 2019. Sheth stated that the company is aiming to reach 150 cities by the end of the year with plans to have about 20,000 outlets. He also added that the company does not care about retail chains that have stopped selling Realme devices because of low margins stating that the company is “customer-centric” and it will only work with stores and chains that believe in the same thing.

Sheth stated that offline is the core of the Indian market and to reach that the company has decided to expand across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. He went on to add that the company has been working with retail chains including Global Access, TechQ, and Cellbay with plans to team up with “one of the biggest retail chains in South India”.

He also revealed that the company is not planning to make any profit at the cost of its customers. Sheth also pointed out that because of heavy demand, the company has not been impacted by the recent changes in the FDI rules stating that the company gets 30 percent of its revenue from offline and 70 percent from online sales.