Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Realme will launch its first smartphone with 108-megapixel camera in 2020. The fastest growing smartphone maker will challenge Xiaomi with this new device. Xiaomi is the only smartphone brand to launch a device with 108-megapixel main camera in the form of Mi Note 10. The smartphone is expected to become available in India in January and Realme wants to challenge the device sooner than later. The company has now confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with 108-megapixel sensor. However, there is no word on the timeline of its launch just yet.

Since its debut in India, Realme has become the fastest growing smartphone brand. It is the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country. It is soon expected to topple the leading brands. While it began operations with budget smartphones, the company has expanded to mid-range premium smartphones as well with Realme X2 Pro. Now, in an interview with The Mobile Indian, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has further detailed the company’s plans. “We are working on a smartphone with a 108-megapixel sensor,” Sheth told the publication.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Realme’s approach so far has been that of move fast and break things. It has expanded itself into accessories like power banks and plans to launch wearables as well. In the interview, Sheth revealed that the company wants to enter the IoT segment as well. He revealed that the company is working on a number of Internet of Things (IoT) products. Previously, Realme CEO had confirmed that Realme’s IoT products will launch in India early next year.

“There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand,” Sheth confirmed. As proven by Xiaomi, smartphone makers can be more than just a mobile brand in India. They have a loyal base of customers who will buy products beyond smartphones. Realme does not want to be left behind and plans to launch IoT products as part of its push beyond mobile devices.

Madhav Sheth further confirmed that the company will enter a different segment in the smartphone industry next year. “We will bring disruption in every segment as we did in this segment (Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000). This is what Realme is all about,” he said. The company has also set its sights on expanding to offline retail segment. The company plans to expand its offline presence by reaching 30,000 to 35,000 retail stores by the end of December 2020. Realme has disrupted the market and it is poised to do that next year as well.