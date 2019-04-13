comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging
News

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging

News

Realme 3 Pro is all set to be launched on April 22 in Delhi University at 12:30PM. And now Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has made an appearance in a YouTube video to speak about the upcoming phone.

  • Published: April 13, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro launch date April 22, time, review, features

Image credit: Realme

Realme, the latest smartphone maker to take the industry by storm, is set to launch of its much-anticipated Realme 3 Pro soon. Realme previously revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will launch on April 22 in Delhi University at 12:30PM. It is likely that the launch event will take place in the University Stadium as Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, had shared images of the stadium a few days back.

And now the CEO has appeared in a YouTube video, and spoken about the key features of the upcoming phone. Sheth says that along with the Realme 3 Pro, the company will also be showing off another device at the launch, though he didn’t share any other details about what this new device might be. He happens to mention that the Realme 3 Pro with come with a Qualcomm SoC and this will be the very first implementation of that particular chip in this price segment. We may assume from this that he is referring to the new Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Sheth also spoke of the importance of speed and hinted that the Realme 3 Pro may come with some sort of fast charging. This is in line with the tag that the company shared on the tweet saying , “Speed Awakens”. The launch comes about a month after the company launched the Realme 3. As previously reported, the company had also teased the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro as the last presentation slide during the Realme 3 launch. Given that the launch event is just about two weeks away, Realme has already teased some details about the device without really telling us much about it.

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

As previously reported, Sheth teased that the Realme 3 Pro will be able to run Fortnite via a photo that he shared yesterday. Sheth also claimed that the device will be the first in its segment to run Fortnite while taking a shot at the competition. The same photo also showed a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with an error message as Sheth tried to run the game. This likely indicates that Realme is confident about the performance of the device to take on the competition.

WATCH: Realme 3 First Look

Sheth also shared some camera samples from the unreleased device to generate hype around the launch of the device. The tweet with camera samples was the first one where he revealed that Realme was coming back to the campus to launch the device while showcasing some images of the University Stadium.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India
News
India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India
OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

News

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging

News

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

2019 के शुरुआती तीन महीनों में टिकटॉक से जुड़े 9 करोड़ भारतीय यूजर्स

15 अप्रैल से ब्रिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा 50X जूम वाला Huawei P30 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Amazon Daily Quiz 13 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 12 हजार रुपये की Fossil वॉच

Amazon Fab Phones Fest सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Reliance Jio लाया 251 रुपये का धमाकेदार स्पेशल क्रिकेट पैक, मिल रहा है 102GB डाटा

News

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging
News
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about Realme 3 Pro key features; hints at Snapdragon 710, fast charging
India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

News

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India
OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

News

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official