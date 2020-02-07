comscore Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser
Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

About the 5G smartphone, reports suggest that Realme is likely to launch a flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which was recently spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking database.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 10:32 AM IST
realme-5g-smartphone-launch-mwc-2020

Realme has confirmed that they will launch a 5G smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. This is the first time that the company will be present at the global stage of MWC, and it has already been confirmed that the Realme Smart TV will be showcased at the same venue.

About the 5G smartphone, reports suggest that Realme is likely to launch a flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which was recently spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking database. Furthermore, speculations are that the new 5G smartphone will essentially be the Realme X50 5G that’s currently available in China. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already said that it will be “bigger and better”.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company launched its second smartphone for this year, Realme C3, in India yesterday. The entry-level successor to Realme C2 starts at Rs 6,999. This price if or the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

The latest Realme C3 smartphone will be available for purchase in colors including Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue on Flipkart and Realme.com from February 14. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. Buyers can also get extra Rs 1,000 off via Flipkart during the first sale.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 10:32 AM IST

