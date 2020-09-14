In just three months of Realme Narzo 10 series launch, the company is now all set to bring its successor Realme Narzo 20 series in India on September 21. As noted in the media invitations, Realme will launch three devices simultaneously – Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and affordable Realme Narzo 20A. Also Read - Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specs and all you need to know

The launch event will live streamed on Realme's official YouTube channel and social media accounts on September 21 at 12:30PM IST. Realme notes that the Narzo 20 series is for "all young players with best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design." These will be first Realme smartphones with the company's brand new Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme has also shared teaser sketches of the three smartphones. It showcases the back design of Narzo 20, 20 Pro and 20A. We can see three camera setup on one of the phone, and it could be the Narzo 20A. The other two can be seen with four camera lenses but in a vertical and a square-shaped camera module. It also reveals the rear of two smartphones will feature rear-mounted fingerprint scanners, and the probably the Pro model will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While nothing else is known about these three Realme Narzo 20 series of phones, so far, the speculations are about budget SoCs from MediaTek to keep the price in check like Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10. Let’s checkout Narzo 10A price and specifications.

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999.

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.