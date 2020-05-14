comscore Realme crosses 2.1 crore users in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide
Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Realme started its business from India and then expanded footprints globally. It is now one of the 'Smartphone brand in Global Top 10', as per Counterpoint.

  Published: May 14, 2020 7:13 PM IST
Realme on Thursday announced that it has crossed 35 million (3.5 crore) users worldwide., out of which over 2.1 crore users are in India. The company claims that it added 10 million (1 crore) users worldwide in only 4 months, because at the end of January, the number of Realme global users had reached 25 million (2.5 crore). It is another milestone added to Realme’s rapid growth after maintaining the 7th place in the world, 4th place in India and 2nd on India E-commerce channels, according to the Counterpoint Smartphone Shipments Report Q1 2020. Also Read - Realme Watch की झलक आई नजर, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

Realme started its business from India and then expanded footprints globally. It is now one of the ‘Smartphone brand in Global Top 10’, as per Counterpoint. According to the press statement, the brand has created more than 7500 direct jobs in India and will be expanding to 10,000 by the end of 2020. The company is looking at more employment and adding on to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Also Read - Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

“Compared with the performance in Q1 2019, Realme’s global smartphone shipments increased by 157 percent year-on-year, ranking the first in the world. Realme became the Top 7 global smartphone brand for the first time in the third quarter of 2019 and continued its previous global ranking of Top 7 in the world in Q1 2020, according to Counterpoint Research Smartphone Shipment Market Share. While the global smartphone market experienced the fastest decline in the first quarter of 2020, with a 13% year-on-year decline,” noted Realme in a statement. Also Read - Realme TV की लाइव फोटो आई सामने, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

The Chinese company has already entered 27 markets around the world in only two years. These markets include China, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Russia and Africa. In the Philippines, it ranks fourth in the market with an impressive annual growth rate of 709 percent. In Indonesia, the smartphone maker is among the top three in the third quarter of 2019. In Egypt, the company is among the top five with a growth rate of 908 percent.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 7:13 PM IST

