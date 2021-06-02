Realme Dizo Star 300, Star 500 feature phones leak to compete with Nokia

Realme is expanding its IoT presence with Dizo, a new sub-brand of the company and its first products are already leaking. After the Dizo branded wireless earbuds, the latest leaks reveal images of the two feature phones the company plans to launch. The phones have just passed the FCC certification stage but they reveal a lot of features prior to the launch. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2021 from Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and more

Dizo will christen the name "Star" for its feature phones and the first two models in the pipeline include a Star 300 and Star 500. Aimed at taking on the feature phone market ruled by Nokia, Jio and other local brands, the Star feature phones are going all out with features and design. Sadly, these phones only support 2G networks, unlike the 4G LTE toting JioPhone.

Realme Dizo Star feature phones leak

The Realme Dizo Star 300 is the more affordable one of the duo, featuring a smaller display surrounded by chunky bezels. The phone features a keypad with a simple layout. It relies on a 2500mAh battery to keep itself alive, which on a feature phone should last for weeks. Dizo is also including a single camera and an LED flash. The rear shows the Star 300 fusing its loudspeaker into the camera hump.

In its open view, the Star 300 and Star 500 reveal their support for dual SIM provisions. There’s also support for a microSD card slot underneath the battery.

The Star 500 is simply a bigger and better-looking version of the Star 300. The display is large and stretches to the bezels. The overall form factor is a lot rectangular than the Star 300. This one also gets a single rear camera along with an LED flash and a loudspeaker.

It remains to be seen how Dizo ends up pricing these feature phones, given that the feature phone market is immensely competitive. The Dizo Star 300 and Star 500 have to go up against the likes of the JioPhone and Nokia feature phones.

Prior to this, leaks also revealed information about Dizo’s first audio products. Essentially rebranded Realme audio products, the DIZO Watch, DIZO GoPods, and the DIZO GoPods D are expected to launch in global markets where Realme’s presence is yet to be established.