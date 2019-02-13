comscore
Realme Early Access Program announced in India: Here is how to apply

Realme is among the fastest growing smartphone brands in India, and became the fourth leading player during the previous quarter.

  Published: February 13, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Realme is following on the footsteps of other major tech companies and has introduced its Early Access Program in India. The company has announced that those who become members of Realme Early Access program will be able to experience new products and will get assured invites to official events. There will also be exclusive gifts offered to the members of this program. On its website, Realme says that the program is specially designed for its fans, and it “aims at delivering first hand experience of Realme products before anybody else.”

“This is a Real opportunity for our hard core fans to get to know more about Realme official announcements and activities including latest products, but not limited to it,” the company says on its website. The company also adds that the first chapter of this journey has started, and it is now accepting applications for the program and those who enroll will get a privilege to be first Realme Early Access meet attendee, which is happening on February 16, 2019 in New Delhi.

How to apply for Realme Early Access Program:

1. Those interested should answer to “What makes you a hard core Realme fan?” question in the comment section on this webpage (https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1094858411134156800).

2. After answering that question, Realme fans have to write a thread about their first Realme device. The thread should focus on three elements – “How you got to know about it? When did you buy? Why did it happen?” – and the company will give additional points to those who add photos to their posts.

3. The above mentioned thread needs to be posted in section Playground -> Discussion, and share the link in the reply/comment section of post in first step.

The last step is obviously to hope that you get selected by the company to become the first Realme Early Access Program member. Applications are open from February 11 to February 13 or in other words, today is the last day to submit your application.

