Realme enters China smartphone market, expected to kick off business with Realme 3 Pro next month

Realme, which currently operates in India, Indonesia and Egypt, will now bring its smartphones and accessories - such as backpack and more - to the markets of China. The company has already put up its Chinese website online.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 9:16 AM IST
The former Oppo subsidiary, Realme, is expanding its business to China next month. Realme Founder, Li Bingzhong, on Weibo announced that Realme has officially entered the Chinese market and it will release new products for the domestic market next month.

Realme, which currently operates in India, Indonesia and Egypt, will now bring its smartphones and accessories – such as backpack and more – to the markets of China. The company has already put up its Chinese website online, and everyone who subscribes on Realme’s China website before May 3 will get freebies like Realme phone,backpack, T-shirt at random, reports Sparrowsnews.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Realme separated from Oppo last year in spring. The company is doing really well in India and recently Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed that its latest offering Realme 3 has achieved 6 Lakh+ sales milestone in just one month. The company also launched Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 in India this week, which makes it a total of eight smartphones by Realme in about a year of debut in the country.

It is expected that Realme will launch the latest Realme 3 Pro in China first. The company has kept prize distribution date for May 20 for early subscribers and it seems that it could be the launch day as well. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme has priced the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant for the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It is yet to go on sale in India starting April 29 via Flipkart and Realme’s own website.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 9:16 AM IST

