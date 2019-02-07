comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019
News

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

News

Realme is also working to collaborate with 20,000 multi-brand retail outlets across 150 cities in the country.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 1:22 PM IST
realme 2 pro review logo

China-based smartphone maker Realme, which started its operations just eight months ago, is set to expand into India’s offline market by setting up exclusive retail stores in the second half of 2019, a top executive said on Thursday.

The handset maker also indicated that it would also expand its accessories line-up.

“In the second half of the year, we would open exclusive stores in India where the prospective buyers can get a hands-on experience of the entire portfolio of Realme devices that would include accessories as well as smartphones,” Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, told IANS.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, the online-focused device maker was among the top smartphone players in the fourth quarter of 2018 with 8 per cent market share.

The Chinese handset maker currently has one of its research and development (R&D) base in Hyderabad and another in China, while its manufacturing factory is located in Greater Noida.

The company’s manufacturing plant in Greater Noida has a production capacity of almost 60-80 million handsets a year.

“We have another plant in Greater Noida which is adjacent to the current facility, that will cumulatively double up the capacity of making handsets every year. It has just started its operations,” Sheth informed.

Realme is also working to collaborate with 20,000 multi-brand retail outlets across 150 cities in the country.

“With the new offline stores, we would extend our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and ultimate target of ‘Realme for Every Indian’,” he added.

Previously, Realme had an exclusive partnership with Reliance stores for offline sales of the products.

As part of that partnership, Realme smartphones were being sold at more than 130 cities at over 1,300 Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

The company said it would refresh all its smartphone series in India with new additions this year.

The company introduced the Realme 1 model in May last year, marking its foray into the entry-level smartphone segment. The company’s smartphone sales touched a milestone of four million in January.

Born as OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at the global youth.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s mobile handset report, Realme’s smartphone shipments grew by over 600 per cent in the September-October period in comparison to the July-August period last year, making it the top emerging brand in India.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 series to be unveiled next month in Paris: Report
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date tipped

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Nokia 9 PureView render leaked

LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

News

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019
‘You and Realme Days’ sale: Last day offers, deals, discounts and more

Deals

‘You and Realme Days’ sale: Last day offers, deals, discounts and more
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Vivo V11 Pro: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Vivo V11 Pro: Compared
Realme 3 and Realme A1 smartphones to soon launch in India: Report

News

Realme 3 and Realme A1 smartphones to soon launch in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

News

Nokia 9 PureView render leaked
News
Nokia 9 PureView render leaked
LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock

News

LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock
Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report

News

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report
Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

News

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019
OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'

News

OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'