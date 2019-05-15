comscore
  Realme to launch 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC later in 2019
Realme to launch 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC later in 2019

Realme will launch a 5G smartphone, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The company is expected to bring its 5G smartphone in the market later in 2019.

Realme launched two new smartphones earlier today in China. The company took the wraps off its flagship Realme X phone, and the more affordable Realme X Lite. As is the plan of most smartphone makers this year, Realme too will be launching a 5G smartphone this year.  The plan for the Realme 5G smartphone was hinted at by Realme’s Chief Product Officer Derek Wang on the sidelines of the launch event. Not much is known about this upcoming device, except that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Since it will be a Snapdragon 855-powered device, it is expected to offer flagship-level specifications and features. Besides, the Chinese company will also reportedly focus on the offline smartphone market, so that customers can “touch, feel, experience” their products and buy them easily.

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Talking about the newly launched Realme smartphones. The Realme X will be available in China with a starting price of RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB/64GB configuration, priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300). The top end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant carry a price label of RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400).

The more affordable Realme X Lite is priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,200) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant cost RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,300), while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300). As for the specifications, the Realme X bears a 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The panel of the Realme X is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass display. It offers a pop-up selfie camera setup, including a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. There is a dual-camera setup on the rear with one 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The AI-powered camera also offers support for Super Night Mode.

The latest Realme X flagship also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the Realme X ships with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Additionally, the Realme X Lite is essentially a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India in the month of April.

