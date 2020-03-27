comscore Realme extends warranty and replacement period | BGR India
  • Realme extends warranty and replacement period during coronavirus lockdown in India
Realme extends warranty and replacement period during coronavirus lockdown in India

Realme has announced extended warranty and replacement period for its customers. Check out who can avail this extended warranty and replacement option.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 9:12 AM IST
Realme X50 Pro

Realme is joining other smartphone makers to offer extended warranty on devices during this lockdown period. The company has announced that it will now give extended warranty on devices till May 31, 2020. This will be applicable on devices whose warranty expires between March 20 and April 30, 2020. Realme has also extended the replacement period for faulty devices as people are unable to venture outside during the 21-day lockdown period.

The company has extended the replacement period of devices by 30 days. The extended replacement period is for those who have purchased or will purchase Realme devices from March 15 till April 30, 2020. In a statement, Realme also confirmed that it’s CALLME service will be available all seven days of the week between 9:00AM to 6:00PM IST. The announcement is the latest in the growing list of efforts taken by smartphone makers to support their customers.

Realme extends warranty and replacement period: Here is why

Earlier, Realme had delayed the launch of its Narzo smartphone series due to nationwide lockdown. The company said that it had shot the launch video a week in advance and will go ahead with the launch. However, after the PM announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Realme decided to postpone the event. We reported yesterday that Huawei and Honor smartphones are also getting extended warranty in the country.

Other smartphone makers are also notifying their customers about this extended warranty on their devices. India has taken an unprecedented decision to shutdown the nation for 21 days to enforce social distancing norms. During this period, the companies will not be able to deliver goods or offer services. Xiaomi, the leading smartphone maker, has shut down all Mi Home stores in the country. It has also suspended all delivery for devices through its website.

Huawei, Honor smartphones get extended warranty in India due to Coronavirus lockdown: Check details

Other online retailers have also suspended operations for non-essential products. Tech companies have come together to support the government and healthcare professionals during these tough times. Xiaomi and Vivo have donated lakhs of masks to the government and hospitals. They are taking additional measures to protect their employees during these times. With extended warranty and replacement period, these companies seem to be doing right by their customers.

Story Timeline

