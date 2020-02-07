comscore Realme warns users against fake partner website | BGR India
Realme fake website spotted online; company warns users to not fall for the scam

A fake Realme partner website has been spotted online. The company however warns users to not do any kind of business via this site.

  Published: February 7, 2020 9:34 AM IST
realme x2 pro review cameras 2

Chinese handset maker Realme issues a warning to its users against a fake company website asking for franchisee partnerships. The smartphone player says that someone has created a website — www.realmepartner.in — asking for franchisee partnerships. But this website is not owned or operated by Realme. The company also says it won’t take any responsibility for people doing business through this website.

“We are surprised to hear about it and it is unfortunate that people are creating fake websites in our name. We would like to state that we only have one official website www.realme.com and will urge our users and business partners to be wary of other fake websites being created in our name,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, told IANS.

“We have grown exponentially and have established ourselves as a smartphone brand offering devices that effortlessly amalgamates outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities. This is not for the first time that we have faced such an issue,” he added.

According to the firm, few people have been selling counterfeit products such as Realme buds, connectors, wires and so forth. “We are taking serious legal action against them. All our product portfolio is listed on our official website,” Sheth noted.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) currently sells its products online via its official website www.realme.com and its other online partners. Yesterday, it launched a budget smartphone in India. This new device – Realme C3 – will go on sale starting February 14.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 9:34 AM IST

