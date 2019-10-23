comscore Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month
Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

Realme seems to be preparing to compete with Xiaomi and Honor in the wearable segment. The company is expected to launch a fitness band alongside X2 Pro next month.

Realme Buds Wireless Review (5)

Realme is set to enter consumer electronics segment – wearables. The former sub-brand of Oppo has been expanding in a big way and has emerged as a primary competitor to Xiaomi in India. Since entering the smartphone market in May last year, Realme has become the fourth largest brand. It has also expanded to offer accessories such as earphones, power bank, tote bag and wearables might be its next major move. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, confirmed company’s plan to enter the segment.

In the latest episode of #AskMadhav, Sheth answered a number of questions related to the company. He hinted at the launch of Realme fitness band, which might debut alongside the Realme X2 Pro in November. The fitness band should be the competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 in India. It could be priced under Rs 3,000 to stay competitive in the entry-level fitness tracker market. He also teased the launch of VOOC PowerBanks in the future, which the company might be working with plans to launch this year.

Apart from fitness tracker and new power bank, Sheth also spoke about company’s plans to introduce its own software. He announced that Realme phones will directly get ColorOS 7.0, which will likely be based on Android 10 and roll out next year. He further revealed that existing Realme devices will continue to get ColorOS updates. Instead of a separate operating system, Realme is now considering ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience for its smartphones.

As part of future update, Sheth announced video recording support on wide angle camera for Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT before the end of November. But, the feature is already available for Realme 5 Pro. He also confirmed that Realme XT will be available offline in limited numbers. The company plans to expand availability in the coming weeks. He also confirmed that Realme C1 and Realme 2 won’t get Cam2API because of hardware limitations.

