comscore Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020; details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020: CEO Madhav Sheth
News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020: CEO Madhav Sheth

News

In the Ask Madhav Episode 13, Sheth starts talking about the fitness bad at the 1:37 mark. He clarified that the company aims to be the largest tech-lifestyle brand in India.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 9:57 AM IST
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Smartphone maker Realme has gradually expanded its product portfolio in multiple categories as 2019 draws to an end. Currently, in addition to the usual smartphones, the company has also launched accessories and several audio products. Some of the products include smartphone cases, portable battery banks, cables, chargers, a Tote bag, and a backpack. Talking about Audio, in addition to the wired earbuds, Realme has also launched two wireless earbuds. The first one comes with a neckband design and the second one features Apple AirPods-like “true wireless design”. However, it appears that the company will continue this expansion going in 2020 with its Realme Fitness Band.

Related Stories


Realme Fitness Band details

The company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the smartphone maker is working on its Fitness Band. Sheth indicated that Realme is planning to launch the fitness band in the first half of 2020. He revealed this information while answering a question in Episode 13 of the “Ask Madhav” series. For context, “Ask Madhav” is a monthly series where Realme fans can submit questions to Madhav Sheth. The CEO will answer the questions in a video providing direct statements.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

In the episode, Sheth starts talking about the fitness bad at 1:37 mark. He clarified that the company aims to be the largest tech-lifestyle brand in India. Sheth stated that the Realme Fitness Band was “in works” and one “might see one in the first half of 2020”.

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specifications and all you need to know

Also Read

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specifications and all you need to know

It is worth noting that Realme will not be the first smartphone maker to launch a Fitness band in India. A number of smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo, Intex, and more have launched their own fitness bands in the market. Realme is also likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and more to enter a highly competitive market. Sheth also hinted at possible expansion in other device segments.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 9:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Most Popular

Vivo V17 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor
Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

News

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

दुनिया मना रही है हॉलिडे सीजन, गूगल ने भी बनाया डूडल

Realme X2 Pro का नया वेरिएंट 6GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज 27,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X2 Pro के मास्टर ए़डिशन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Honor V30 का 'Dawn Orange' कलर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo ने MWC 2020 में 23 फरवरी को इवेंट का किया आयोजन, फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन होगा लॉन्च!

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor