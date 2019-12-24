Smartphone maker Realme has gradually expanded its product portfolio in multiple categories as 2019 draws to an end. Currently, in addition to the usual smartphones, the company has also launched accessories and several audio products. Some of the products include smartphone cases, portable battery banks, cables, chargers, a Tote bag, and a backpack. Talking about Audio, in addition to the wired earbuds, Realme has also launched two wireless earbuds. The first one comes with a neckband design and the second one features Apple AirPods-like “true wireless design”. However, it appears that the company will continue this expansion going in 2020 with its Realme Fitness Band.

Realme Fitness Band details

The company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the smartphone maker is working on its Fitness Band. Sheth indicated that Realme is planning to launch the fitness band in the first half of 2020. He revealed this information while answering a question in Episode 13 of the “Ask Madhav” series. For context, “Ask Madhav” is a monthly series where Realme fans can submit questions to Madhav Sheth. The CEO will answer the questions in a video providing direct statements.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

In the episode, Sheth starts talking about the fitness bad at 1:37 mark. He clarified that the company aims to be the largest tech-lifestyle brand in India. Sheth stated that the Realme Fitness Band was “in works” and one “might see one in the first half of 2020”.

It is worth noting that Realme will not be the first smartphone maker to launch a Fitness band in India. A number of smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo, Intex, and more have launched their own fitness bands in the market. Realme is also likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and more to enter a highly competitive market. Sheth also hinted at possible expansion in other device segments.