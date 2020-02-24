comscore Realme fitness band to launch on March 5 | BGR India
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5, to compete with Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5

CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealed in the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch that the Realme Fitness Band will launch on March 5.

  • Updated: February 24, 2020 4:02 PM IST
Realme fitness band

Realme is bringing a new wearable in its arsenal. The Realme fitness tracker was reportedly expected to launch in Q2 2020. However, now we have confirmed the news that the new fitness tracker by Realme will launch on March 5. The wearable will compete with bands like the Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5 in India.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced the launch date for the fitness band earlier today during the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has named the fitness band ‘Realme Sayhat’. We recently had a leaked render for the band. Along with the launch of the Realme 5i smartphone, the company also teased the launch of the new wearable. In a promotional banner spotted on Chinese Social Media site Weibo, a pretty clear render of the band was spotted.

The brand has confirmed that the band will be available in a yellow color variant. The poster suggested the same. The Realme fitness band could feature an AMOLED monochrome screen along with a compact plastic body. There will be a silicon band to fasten it to your wrist.

If rumors are to believe, the fitness wearable could offer a 0.78-inch OLED panel. The banner suggests that Realme will opt for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. It is likely to offer all the basic fitness tracking features, including sleeping patterns.

Realme fitness band image spotted online ahead of the launch

Realme fitness band image spotted online ahead of the launch

The Realme fitness band could also offer support for heartrate sensor, similar to other popular fitness bands in the market. At the moment, it is unknown what could be the features and specifications of this basic fitness band. We expect the band to be priced between the Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 mark. This could make the Realme fitness band one of the most affordable fitness-oriented wearables in the Indian market.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 3:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 4:02 PM IST

