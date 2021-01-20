Realme flagship phone with new Dimensity 1200 confirmed to launch soon

Realme has revealed that it will soon announce a flagship phone that will come equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Also Read - Dimensity 1200 5G, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched: Should Snapdragon 888 phones worry?

With this, the company will become one of the first smartphone makers to launch a smartphone with the new Dimensity processor.

Realme’s upcoming flagship will get MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Realme's Madhav Sheth has made the news official via a tweet. While the tweet doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone set to arrive, the mention of the hashtag '#XisTheFuture' gives us an inkling that the smartphone will belong to the Realme X series.

Another step towards becoming a #Leaderof5G!@MediaTekIndia is launching its new Dimensity Flagship 5G Smartphone chip and #realme would be one of the first to release a smartphone featuring it. Stay tuned for a superior 5G all-round experience!#XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/B9HsVrEK83 — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 20, 2021

It is suggested that the smartphone could be the Realme X9, which will be a successor to the Realme X7 series. To recall, the Realme X7 series is yet to make its entry in India. The company recently confirmed that the phones will launch soon in India.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President – Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said, “As a 5G leader, Realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide. Realme has always enjoyed an immensely productive collaboration with MediaTek since its inception and has achieved excellent market results and reputation on the way. The partnership to bring disruptive innovation to users continues in 2021 as well.”

As for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, it is a flagship chipset based on 6nm process tech and comes with support for 5G. It supports octal cores: a main Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three other Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficiency cores are clocked at 2.0GHz.

The chipset comes with a Mali-G77 GPU. It will also come with support for features such as up to 168Hz refresh rate, camera sensors of up to 200-megapixel, and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. It also includes an improved AI, cameras, video, and gaming performance.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip will power various smartphones from companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.