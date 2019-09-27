It’s been rumored that Realme is working on a flagship-grade smartphone. While there is no word on the launch timeframe, we have come across frequent leaks around the device. This upcoming Realme flagship smartphone has surfaced online yet again.

The Realme flagship smartphone in question is so far known by its model number RMX1931. The device has now received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Nashville Chatter reports. The listing on the website hints at a couple of key features. Moreover, such a listing is also an indication of an approaching launch.

Among the talking points of this upcoming Realme smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Some reports have also claimed that there could be a Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the device.

Other expected features of this upcoming Realme smartphone include a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ resolution. There is also likely to be a 1,950mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi support. This contrasts with earlier reports hinting at a 3,680mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

On the software front, the device will run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. The listing also points towards the presence of a fingerprint sensor onboard. If earlier reports are to be believed, then Realme is likely to ditch a physical sensor and opt for an in-display sensor instead.

As mentioned, there is no word on when Realme plans to launch its flagship-grade smartphone. At the Realme X launch earlier this year, a Realme executive revealed the company’s plans to launch a 5G flagship device towards the end of 2019. It remains to be seen if the device spotted on SIG is the same one.