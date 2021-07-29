Realme Flash, MagDart wireless charger could launch on August 3

Realme has already announced that it will be launching its next-generation Android smartphone wireless charging device on August 3. The new wireless charging technology will be called Realme MagDart and is expected to feature magnetic snap-on capabilities, similar to Apple’s MagSafe feature. Along with the MagDart charger, the company will be launching its first phone with magnetic wireless charging, called the Realme Flash. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, Realme Buds Air Pro and more

On August 3, we expect the company to launch its Realme Flash smartphone and its magnetic wireless charging solution.

Realme Flash launch event: When and where to watch?

Realme will be holding its Mag For Future event on August 3 at 5:30 PM IST. The keynote will be live-streamed on YouTube and there will be no in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the smartphone and the wireless charging solution, the company is also expected to launch a number of other products too.

Realme Mag For Future event: What to expect?

Realme Flash will be the first phone to support the new MagDart technology. From the looks of it, the MagDart magnetic wireless charging solution would be similar to Apple’s latest MagSafe power bank. From the looks of it, the device will feature a thick cuboid-shaped design with ventilation holes at the back for heat dissipation.

According to earlier reports, the device will come with support for 15W wireless charging.

As for the Realme Flash, the device will reportedly feature a hole-punch display, a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.