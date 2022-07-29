Earlier this week, Realme announced a slew of new products in the Indian market. One of the product was the Realme Flat Monitor, which marks the brand’s entry into the desktop segment. The all-new monitor comes with a slim bezel design and offers features like a 75Hz high refresh rate, 178-degree wide viewing angle, and more. Also Read - Realme announces its first monitor in the Indian market

Starting today, the monitor has gone on sale in the Indian market at an introductory price. Let's take look at its pricing, offers, and specifications.

Realme Flat Monitor Price in India, offers

The Realme Flat Monitor is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme India website. It is priced at Rs 12,999 but as an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 10,999.

Realme has not confirmed the validity of this special pricing, but if you were planning to get a monitor and the Realme Flat Monitor interests you, you can buy it starting today.

Realme Flat Monitor Specifications and features

Coming to the features of the monitor, it is a flat-screen monitor with a 23.8-inch display. It sports a Full-HD resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. It also has 16.7 million colors and 250 nits of brightness.

The screen supports an 8ms response time offering a lag-free performance. It has a 178-degree viewing angle and a slim-bezel design. Realme claims that it has an ultra-thin design, coming at 6.9mm in thickness.

As for ports, it comes with an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB Type-C port, and also has a VGA port. Interestingly, it also has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, Realme announced its new tablet in the Indian market dubbed Realme Pad X. The tablet comes with a 10.95-inch 2K LCD display. It has a 13MP single camera setup on the rear. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs an 8,430mAh battery. The battery supports 33W fast charging.

The Realme Pad X is priced starting at Rs 19,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 27,999.