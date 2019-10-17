Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months

Realme has announced that it now has 17 million users globally. The company began operations just over 15 months back and has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands globally. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, notes that 7 million new customers joined the brand in the last 90 days alone. The number is also reportedly the active user base with Realme smartphone use right now. The announcement comes after the company confirmed shipping 10 million devices back in June.

Realme ships 7 million devices in 90 days

To recall, Realme started its commercial operations with the launch of Realme 1 in May last year. After starting its operations as a sub-brand of Oppo, it has spun itself into an independent entity. In the last 18 months, the company has seen significant growth and has even emerged to become one of the top five smartphone brands in India. According to Counterpoint Research, it was the fourth largest smartphone brand during the second quarter of 2019. It was also the second largest smartphone player in the online retail segment.

Counterpoint Research notes that the company registered a growth of 848 percent in the past year. It has emerged as a formidable opponent to Xiaomi and Samsung in the Indian smartphone market. Since debuting its first devices in India, it has also expanded to China and European markets. It recently launched its first flagship smartphone – Realme X2 Pro – in China. The smartphone is seen as an attempt to diversify itself and expand beyond the entry level and mid-range price segment.

During the second quarter, Realme’s performance was driven by demand for models such as Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro. Realme C2 crossed one million mark in sales within months of its launch in India. The company sold 2.2 million devices during the festive season sale on Amazon India and Flipkart. It also became the fastest brand to reach 8 million smartphone shipments in India within a year. It is expected to become the third major smartphone brand in India in the next few quarters.