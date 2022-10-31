comscore Realme GT 2 Pro is getting Android 13 update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Gt 2 Pro Is Now Receiving Android 13 In India
News

Realme GT 2 Pro is now receiving Android 13 in India

News

Realme has confirmed that it is pushing the latest Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 in India. The update is rolled out in batches so it may take some time to reach your device.

Highlights

  • Realme GT 2 Pro receives Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS in India.
  • The update is being rolled out on a batch-by-batch basis.
  • It brings the Aquamorphic Design, Hyperboost GPA 4.0, and more.
Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13

Realme GT 2 Pro is getting Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 in India. The roll-out brings the new Aquamorphic design of the Realme UI and offers Android 13’s cool features. The update is being rolled in batches, so you should receive it soon, if not already. Also Read - Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Realme GT 2 Pro users in India are getting the Android 13 update

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched earlier this year running on Android 12 OS. Now, users can enjoy the latest Android 13 OS on their GT 2 Pro. However, you need to be on version RMX3301_11_A.21 to receive the update. Also Read - Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

On the community forum, Realme has confirmed that the update is only reaching 5 percent of the users. This means that you may not get it immediately, but you are most likely to get it by the end of November. Also Read - Realme is taking applications for the Android 13 Open beta update for the Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme UI 3.0 on the Android 13 OS brings the new Aquamorphic design. Rounded corners, card-style UI, and natural and vivid animations are some of the aspects of the new UI. It also adds efficiency and personalization features.

The update also brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance while gaming. There are also some security features such as a pixelation feature for chat screenshots and AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) for all private files.

Since the update is only rolling to 5 percent of the GT 2 Pro users, it is bound to have some bugs. If you are updating and face any critical issues, you can always roll back to Android 12. All you need to do is download the rollback package for the phone and then install the package from the recovery mode. You can download the package and read the full steps on the Community forum page.

Quick recap of Realme GT 2 Pro specs

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3MP lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It was launched with Android 12 and is now getting the latest Android 13 OS.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 1:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk might soon expand the tweet 280 character limit on Twitter
Apps
Elon Musk might soon expand the tweet 280 character limit on Twitter
Twitter verification blue tick might cost you $20 per month

Apps

Twitter verification blue tick might cost you $20 per month

Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

News

Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Realme 10 4G RAM options, colour variants and more leaked online

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G RAM options, colour variants and more leaked online

Elon Musk denies layoffs rumours at Twitter to avoid employee grant payout

News

Elon Musk denies layoffs rumours at Twitter to avoid employee grant payout

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro gets Android 13 update in India

Don't expect MacBook Pro with M2 to launch anytime soon, here's why

Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Elon Musk denies layoffs rumours at Twitter to avoid employee grant payout

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price in video

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon
Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details

News

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price