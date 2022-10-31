Realme GT 2 Pro is getting Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 in India. The roll-out brings the new Aquamorphic design of the Realme UI and offers Android 13’s cool features. The update is being rolled in batches, so you should receive it soon, if not already. Also Read - Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Realme GT 2 Pro users in India are getting the Android 13 update

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched earlier this year running on Android 12 OS. Now, users can enjoy the latest Android 13 OS on their GT 2 Pro. However, you need to be on version RMX3301_11_A.21 to receive the update.

On the community forum, Realme has confirmed that the update is only reaching 5 percent of the users. This means that you may not get it immediately, but you are most likely to get it by the end of November.

The Realme UI 3.0 on the Android 13 OS brings the new Aquamorphic design. Rounded corners, card-style UI, and natural and vivid animations are some of the aspects of the new UI. It also adds efficiency and personalization features.

The update also brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance while gaming. There are also some security features such as a pixelation feature for chat screenshots and AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) for all private files.

Since the update is only rolling to 5 percent of the GT 2 Pro users, it is bound to have some bugs. If you are updating and face any critical issues, you can always roll back to Android 12. All you need to do is download the rollback package for the phone and then install the package from the recovery mode. You can download the package and read the full steps on the Community forum page.

Quick recap of Realme GT 2 Pro specs

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3MP lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It was launched with Android 12 and is now getting the latest Android 13 OS.