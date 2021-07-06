Realme is prepping up to launch another flagship, which will fall under the newly-released GT lineup. The smartphone allegedly called the Realme GT 2 is said to be in the works and is expected to come with Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship chip: the Snapdragon 895.

With this, the Realme GT 2 will become one of the firsts to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 800 chip, much like its predecessor, which was also among the first ones to get the current flagship 888 chip. Here’s all we know so far.

Realme GT 2 coming later this year

The information comes from a post on Weibo by Fast Technology Official. The post quotes Realme’s President Wang Wei Derek, giving us an inkling that this may be true.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 mobile platform is expected to be announced in December at the company’s annual Summit. This means we can expect the Realme flagship to launch sometime in the same month. Chances are that it will launch in China, followed by its arrival in the global markets and India.

While details regarding the phone remain unknown, we can expect it to follow the same idea of providing flagship-grade features and specs at a pretty attractive price.

Much like the Realme GT, its successor could come with an AMOLED screen that will support a high refresh rate, impressive on-paper camera specs, fast charging capabilities, and much more. It could come under the sub-40,000 price range.

In addition to this, Realme is also working on a new variant of the Realme GT called the GT Master Edition. The phone is expected to focus on the cameras and might be made in collaboration with Kodak.

It is most likely to be a semi-premium phone and come with a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 90Hz display, and 108-megapixel cameras. We can expect to see 65W fast charging, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, and more exciting camera features.