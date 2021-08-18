comscore Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms
News

Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms

News

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition are set to launch in India. Ahead of the official release, the company teased that the upcoming Realm GT will be the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone yet. Check full details here.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT is the upcoming 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The Realme GT and the Master Edition are set to launch in the country today alongside the Realme Slim book, the company’s first ever laptop in India. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the Realme GT smartphone, including the price point. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Realme India head Madhav Sheth has officially teased on Twitter that the upcoming Realme GT will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 SoC smartphone in the country yet. In the tweet, Sheth stated that the Realme GT will come at a “never-seen-before” price point. The upcoming gaming smartphone will compete against the likes of Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

Cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the pricing of the Realme GT yet, rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming 5G smartphone will be priced around Rs 35,000. We would suggest that you take such rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt and wait for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to officially confirm the pricing of the GT. Also Read - Phones launching in India next week: Motorola Edge 20, Realme GT, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, more

Realme, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launch in China, Realme GT Master Edition Snapdragon 870, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, Realme GT Master Edition specs, Realme GT, Realme India, Realme 5G mobile, Realme news

At the virtual launch event, the smartphone manufacturer will unveil the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. Rumours and leaks suggest that the latter will be priced under Rs 30,000, while the flagship Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT will be priced under Rs 35,000. The final pricing are unknown yet.

Realme GT specifications (confirmed)

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed most of the key specifications of the upcoming flagship 5G smartphone. The Realme GT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Realme GT Master Edition will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Besides the difference in chipset, most of the other specifications in the Realme GT and the Realme GT Master Edition are more or less the same. Both these upcoming Realme smartphones have been teased to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel triple camera system.

Another different between the two upcoming phones is in the battery department. The Realme GT is backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery capacity while the Master Edition comes packed with a smaller 4,300mAh unit with support for 65W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 8:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Check price, full specs
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Check price, full specs
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Features

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Photo Gallery

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Photo Gallery

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms

Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Check price, full specs

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Motorola Edge 20 series India prices out: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i worry?

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch soon: Check release date top specs, expected price, design, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S22 सीरीज के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Free Fire में फ्री में डायमंड्स पाने के 7 तरीके, जिनसे आप खरीद सकेंगे Guns Skins, Characters और बहुत कुछ

itel A48 हुआ लॉन्च, बजट रेंज में यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक बेहतरीन स्मार्टफोन

BGMI ने 1.81 लाख चीटर्स पर लगाया बैन और शुरू किया लॉबी स्क्रीनशॉट कॉन्टेस्ट, जानें डिटेल

JioPhone Next की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect
Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

News

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book
This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms
News
Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms
Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Check price, full specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Check price, full specs
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!

News

Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!
OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Best Sellers