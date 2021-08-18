Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet: Company confirms

Realme GT is the upcoming 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The Realme GT and the Master Edition are set to launch in the country today alongside the Realme Slim book, the company’s first ever laptop in India. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the Realme GT smartphone, including the price point. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Realme India head Madhav Sheth has officially teased on Twitter that the upcoming Realme GT will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 SoC smartphone in the country yet. In the tweet, Sheth stated that the Realme GT will come at a “never-seen-before” price point. The upcoming gaming smartphone will compete against the likes of Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

Cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the pricing of the Realme GT yet, rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming 5G smartphone will be priced around Rs 35,000. We would suggest that you take such rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt and wait for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to officially confirm the pricing of the GT. Also Read - Phones launching in India next week: Motorola Edge 20, Realme GT, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, more

At the virtual launch event, the smartphone manufacturer will unveil the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. Rumours and leaks suggest that the latter will be priced under Rs 30,000, while the flagship Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT will be priced under Rs 35,000. The final pricing are unknown yet.

Realme GT specifications (confirmed)

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed most of the key specifications of the upcoming flagship 5G smartphone. The Realme GT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Realme GT Master Edition will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Besides the difference in chipset, most of the other specifications in the Realme GT and the Realme GT Master Edition are more or less the same. Both these upcoming Realme smartphones have been teased to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel triple camera system.

Another different between the two upcoming phones is in the battery department. The Realme GT is backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery capacity while the Master Edition comes packed with a smaller 4,300mAh unit with support for 65W fast charging.