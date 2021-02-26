comscore Realme GT 5G to get 120Hz Super AMOLED display and more
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme GT 5G to get Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
News

Realme GT 5G to get Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G is soon to make its entry as a flagship phone by the company and prior to the launch, we have new information on it. Here's what we know.

Realme-GT

Realme will soon launch a new smartphone, called the Realme GT 5G, as part of a totally new smartphone series. While we know the smartphone will be a flagship with premium features, the company has further dropped more information on it to reveal its features and specs. Also Read - Realme confirms 108MP camera event on March 2 for Realme 8 series launch

The new details have been revealed a week prior to the Realme GT 5G’s global launch in China, which has fueled further anticipation amongst the people. Let’s have a look at what all we know. Also Read - Realme 8 officially teased to arrive in India as company's first with 108MP camera

Realme GT new details revealed

It is revealed that the Realme GT will come with a Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. This detail comes from the rumour bag of the known tipster Mukul Sharma, hence, we can assume this will turn true. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

The post reveals a leaked poster, which also suggests that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole in the top left corner, a display type that is being widely adopted by smartphone makers.

This is not the information we have that is most likely confirmed. Earlier, it was revealed that the Realme GT 5G will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

We also have details on what could be the Realme GT price. It is expected to start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,800) and will most likely become a mid-ranger to compete with the likes of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11, and even the Mi 10 series.

With this, the Realme GT could be the first one to get a QS 888 mobile platform with a sub-35K price tag.

Realme GT expected features, specs

While we don’t have much of a confirmation, there are rumours to look at. The Realme GT is highly expected to come with 64-megapixel AI triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5G Realme phone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with possible support for 125w fast charging and could run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Other expected features include stainless steel VC cooling system, a dual-tone Vegan Leather design, Wi-Fi 6. and more.

As for its launch in India, Realme is expected to launch the phone soon in the country, probably in March end or April, as the company has trademarked the device’s name in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2021 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting
Features
Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting
Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

News

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are

News

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are

Twitter announces Super Follows, Communities, and Safety mode feature

Apps

Twitter announces Super Follows, Communities, and Safety mode feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are

Twitter announces Super Follows, Communities, and Safety mode feature

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first impressions: Decent performer, good battery backup

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are

News

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are
Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch

News

Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Google बना रहा Foldable Pixel phone, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 10 Series की दिखी पहली झलक, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Valheim Game बन रहा नया PUBG! सिर्फ 3 हफ्ते में 10 हजार साल के बराबर खेला गया गेम

OnePlus 9 सीरीज का सबसे सस्ता फोन होगा OnePlus 9R, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Features

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

News

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch
News
Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch
Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

News

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020
Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened
Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are

News

Realme GT 5G more features pop up: Here's what they are
Twitter announces Super Follows, Communities, and Safety mode feature

Apps

Twitter announces Super Follows, Communities, and Safety mode feature

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers