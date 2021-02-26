Realme will soon launch a new smartphone, called the Realme GT 5G, as part of a totally new smartphone series. While we know the smartphone will be a flagship with premium features, the company has further dropped more information on it to reveal its features and specs. Also Read - Realme confirms 108MP camera event on March 2 for Realme 8 series launch

The new details have been revealed a week prior to the Realme GT 5G's global launch in China, which has fueled further anticipation amongst the people. Let's have a look at what all we know.

Realme GT new details revealed

It is revealed that the Realme GT will come with a Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. This detail comes from the rumour bag of the known tipster Mukul Sharma, hence, we can assume this will turn true.

The post reveals a leaked poster, which also suggests that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole in the top left corner, a display type that is being widely adopted by smartphone makers.

This is not the information we have that is most likely confirmed. Earlier, it was revealed that the Realme GT 5G will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

We also have details on what could be the Realme GT price. It is expected to start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,800) and will most likely become a mid-ranger to compete with the likes of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11, and even the Mi 10 series.

With this, the Realme GT could be the first one to get a QS 888 mobile platform with a sub-35K price tag.

Realme GT expected features, specs

While we don’t have much of a confirmation, there are rumours to look at. The Realme GT is highly expected to come with 64-megapixel AI triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5G Realme phone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with possible support for 125w fast charging and could run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Other expected features include stainless steel VC cooling system, a dual-tone Vegan Leather design, Wi-Fi 6. and more.

As for its launch in India, Realme is expected to launch the phone soon in the country, probably in March end or April, as the company has trademarked the device’s name in India.