The Mobile World Congress kicks off in Shanghai on Tuesday 23rd February but news has already started coming in from the upcoming gala event.

As per a GSMArena report, details about the Realme GT 5G flagship phone have been revealed vis-a-vis a banner that was showcased at the event arena. Images have surfaced from Realme's booth and reveal that the company's flagship smartphone will clad a yellow leather finish at the back with a black tape housing the camera module on the left.

It is expected that the Realme GT will be launched in two colour variants.

Realme GT specifications

It is speculated that the module houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor and juxtaposing could be an ultra-wide sensor with an LED flash. Previously, the company confirmed that the Realme GT will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is going to offer 65W fast charge support. The flash charging technology is claimed to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in about 20 minutes. While the increase in load capacity requires improvement in safety standards, Realme claims that the charger will come with multi-layer protection to avoid any potential accident.

The phone will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

Expected India launch?

Also, multiple reports have confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will officially debut in China on March 4. Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase confirmed the launch date via the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo.

The phone has earlier appeared in a purported TENAA listing and it is also said to be certified on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Stay tuned to this space for more details on the Realme GT and when it could arrive in India.