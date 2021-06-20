Realme GT 5G India launch confirmed for November, Realme Book coming by the end of 2021

Realme GT 5G India launch is set for November. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth confirming the launch timeline for the flagship smartphone in its #AskMadhav online series latest episode said that Realme GT will be showcased before Diwali. The company has also cited that it will bring its first set of laptops in India by the end of this year. Also Read - Realme Book, Realme Pad teased, will launch later this year: Details here

Realme GT 5G price in India (expected)

Realme GT 5G, the premium phone from the Chinese handset maker was globally introduced in Europe for a starting price of 449 Euros (roughly Rs 39,900). Realme launched two variants of the phone- 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage. The top-of-the-line model cost 599 Euros (roughly Rs 53,223). If Realme brings the new Realme GT 5G at a similar price range in India then the phone will compete against the likes of OnePlus 9, and iQOO 7 Legend. Also Read - Realme GT 5G global launch set for today: Here's how to watch livestream, expected price, and more

Realme GT 5G specifications, feature

Realme GT 5G (global variant) features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone ships with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of photography, a 64-megapixel triple camera system sits at the rear and a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The Realme GT packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W charging.

Realme Book laptop India launch by the end of the year

As mentioned, Realme Book (or Realme’s first laptop) India launch is planned for later this year, to be specific by the end of 2021. The company hasn’t provided a specific timeline, however, it did mention to be working on its first set of laptops for the consumers in India.

The new laptop will feature an Apple MacBook-like design with a slim profile, flat edges, and likely metallic finish. There isn’t much detail about the Realme laptop except for the design, keyboard layout, and ports. But we expect the company to share insights in the coming days. Reports predict that the laptop might be placed in the budget segment.