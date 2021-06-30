Realme GT 5G Master Edition specs leaked: Here's what to expect

The Realme GT lineup is expected to get a new member in the form of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition soon. The company’s VP, Xu Qi Chase recently hinted at the launch, which gives us an inkling that the launch will take place soon. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

Before we get an official date, a new leak regarding the phone has popped up that throws light on its key specifications. It is further rumoured that the Realme phone with the model number RMX3366 (expected to be the Realme X9) is actually the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Here are the details to look at.

Realme GT 5G Master Edition key specs leaked

The upcoming Realme GT 5G phone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which was also spotted on TENNA recently. With this, the phone will compete with the likes of the Mi 11X, the OnePlus 9R, the iQOO 7, and more.

The smartphone could feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be Realme’s second phone with a 108-megapixel main camera. The first one was the Realme 8 Pro. The primary snapper could be accompanied by 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. There’s no word on the front camera configuration.

It is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone is most likely to run Realme UI 2.1 based on Android 11.

We don’t have concrete details on the design front. But since the Realme GT 5G Master Edition is the one that reportedly appeared on TENNA, we have a possible idea.

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition could feature an Oppo Reno 5 Pro-like design with big rear camera housings aligned vertically. Other than the vertical camera hump, the phone could feature minimal Realme branding. Upfront, there could be a punch-hole display.

That said, we still don’t have details on the pricing and the launch date. Plus, there’s no word on whether or not it will arrive in India.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, keep on reading BGR.in.