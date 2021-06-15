Realme GT 5G global launch set for today: Here's how to watch livestream, expected price, and more

Realme GT 5G global launch is happening today. The smartphone made its initial debut in China in March this year. The flagship Realme equips the powerful Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and offers a 120Hz panel. Alongside the Realme GT 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to showcase its first laptop Realme Book, a Realme Pad, and Realme Robot Vacuum as well. Also Read - Realme GT 5G India launch imminent as global debut set for June 15

Realme GT 5G global launch: How to watch livestream

Realme GT 5G is all set for its global debut today. The online-only event will be livestreamed via Realme’s official YouTube channel. The Realme GT 5G global launch event will kick start at 5:30 PM IST. To save your time, we have embedded the livestream link below for easy access.

Realme GT 5G: Expected price, features

Realme GT 5G is tipped to cost EUR 549 (around Rs 48,800) for the 12GB RAM model. The phone was originally launched in China at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 32,000).

As for the specs, the flagship Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports an optical fingerprint reader for biometrics authentication. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, the phone ships with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports a 65W fast charge solution.

Realme Book, Realme Pad likely to debut at the global event

Besides the Realme GT 5G phone, the company is expected to showcase its first laptop called the Realme Book at the event. Realme’s executive recently shared a glimpse of what the new laptop might look like. As per the teaser posted by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, the new laptop will likely have Apple MacBook-like design with an aluminum body in a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Realme Pad is also tipped to be in the launch pipeline. Details about the pad aren’t available, however, reports suggest that the device might bag in high-end specs to compete with the rival Samsung.