Realme GT 5G specifications appear on Geekbench ahead of launch

Realme Gt 5G is set to debut on March 4 and ahead of its launch, the phone has allegedly appeared on synthetic benchmark platform, Geekbench.

The device will model number RMX2202 is seen having a single-core score of 1138 and 3572 multi-core score. The listing also reveals the codename 'lahaina' in the motherboard section which is related to Snapdragon 888 SoC. Notably, Realme has earlier confirmed its new 5G smartphone to ship with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and LPDDR5 RAM.

Realme VP Mr. Xu Qui Chase had earlier claimed that the Realme GT 5G will feature Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. As for the design, the upcoming Realme smartphone is tipped to come in the glass back and leather variants.

Separately, a purported Realme GT 5G retail box has appeared on the Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo. The box shows a black covering with golden-coloured text, a similar packaging like Realme X7 Pro. Other than the 5G capability, the retail box doesn’t share much detail.

However, rumours in the past have tipped the Realme GT 5G to implement a Samsung-made 120Hz display. As per the leaked poster, the smartphone will likely feature a punch-hole in the top left corner of the panel. In terms of camera, Realme GT 5G is tipped to house 64-megapixel AI triple rear cameras. The Snapdragon 888 mobile platform will likely be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for battery backup, the device could ship with a 5,000mAh battery and support 125W fast charging technology. On software, Realme GT 5G will run custom Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

As for the pricing, Realme GT 5G is expected to come for a starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,800). While Realme’s VP has confirmed the smartphone’s global debut in China this week, given the new Realme device has supposedly been certified on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), we can expect the Realme GT 5G to hit Indian-shores this month or early April.