Chinese smartphone maker Realme has officially announced its flagship smartphone the Realme GT as the company’s first performance flagship. The device was earlier teased at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in China and now has finally been launched in China. Also Read - Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream

Realme GT price

The realme GT has been priced at 2,799 yuan (Rs 31,500 approx) for the 8GB+128GB RAM storage variant and 3,299 yuan (Rs 37,000 approx) for the 12GB+256GB storage variant in China. The device will go on sale in the country on March 10. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals design, key specifications: Expected India launch date

Realme GT specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate support and offers 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is also said to come with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and features a tactile engine apart from a new GT mode for gamers. It weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Also Read - Realme C21 with 5000mAh battery launch set for March 5, priced could be around Rs 8,000

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. You also get a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.



The smartphone comes equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfie lovers, the company has added a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme has also added a Stainless Stell VC Cooling System which improves the overall heat dissipation performance. By applying stainless steel, the cooling system and optimisation of the heat dissipation structure will see improvements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack bundled with 125W fast charging support that offers 100 percent charging in 35 minutes (company claimed).

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100 percent charge in 35 minutes.