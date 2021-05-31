comscore Realme GT confirmed for India ahead of Realme X7 Max launch
The Realme GT is expected to launch in India as the company’s flagship phone for 2021. The revelation comes ahead of the Realme X7 Max 5G launch.

Realme will drop prices for the Realme X7 Max in India on May 31 and is expected to present it as its flagship model. The phone is essentially a renamed Realme GT Neo from China using the Dimensity 1200 chip. However, this keeps it open for the flagship Realme GT to arrive in India and the company has now confirmed it. Ahead of the X7 Max launch, Realme lists the Realme GT as a “Coming Soon” product. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G launch today on Flipkart: Expected specs, price in India, and livestream link

The Realme GT is listed as part of Realme’s arsenal of 5G phones along with the Realme 8 5G, Realme X7 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The company is hosting a 5G summit on June 3 and is expected to reiterate its aim to capture the 5G space ahead of its competition. Realme currently has the most diverse lineup of smartphones with support for 5G. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

Realme GT India launch confirmed

The company is yet to disburse any detail on the launch as well as the expected prices. The Realme GT is currently the only phone in Realme’s arsenal to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone was originally expected to launch earlier as part of Realme’s 3rd year anniversary but the COVID-19 2nd wave delayed it. Also Read - Realme Smart TV 4K specifications, price leak online ahead of launch

Realme GT Price specs

The company is now launching the Realme X7 Max as its most high-end offering before the Realme GT ends up here. The X7 Max is a GT Neo underneath and shares 90 percent of the spec sheet. Instead of a Qualcomm chip, the Realme X7 Max will rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This chip is theoretically similar to the Snapdragon 870 in terms of performance.

The Realme GT, on the other hand, is expected to be the company’s efforts to fend off against several Xiaomi, iQOO, Vivo and OnePlus phones in the premium space. With the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend bringing Snapdragon 888 power at Rs 40,000, Realme India could be waiting for component prices to drop in order to match these phones. Moreover, the global chip shortage may have some hand in this.

While the Realme GT is still listed as “Coming Soon,” you can keep an eye here for all the updates related to the Realme X7 Max launch in India. Additionally, the full review of the Realme X7 Max will go live later in the day.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST

