Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed

Realme is all set to launch the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A in India today. Besides, the company is gearing up to bring another smartphone dubbed the Realme GT but in the global market. The Realme GT launch is set for March 4, this is the same day when Redmi Note 10 series will go official in the global market.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed many details about the upcoming Realme GT, let's take a quick look at what we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone so far.

Realme GT: What is confirmed

The Realme GT will be the next flagship smartphone from the smartphone manufacturer. The phone has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has also been confirmed to feature stainless steel VC cooling system, which will improve the phone's heat dissipation performance. It will apply stainless steel in the cooling system and optimise the heat dissipation structure.

The company said that it will launch two flagship series as a part of the “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy. It is said that one phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series SoC, the second one will pack MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 5G platform.

Realme also revealed that one of the phones launching under the “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy will focus on delivering enhanced performance, the second model will be focused on offering improved pair of cameras.

The company has revealed the unique design of the Realme GT via an official teaser. The phone comes with a dual-tone Vegan Leather design that will use two different kinds of material in two different colour options. To achieve the design, the company uses a one-piece moulding process for the back cover and the inner frame. It also uses an upgraded 2nd generation vegan leather to offer softer touch and better colour effect.

For now, there are no details about the India launch of the Realme GT. But given India is an important market for the brand we could see the phone hit the market soon.