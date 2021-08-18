Realme GT Master Edition, GT 5G flagship launch in India with aggressive pricing

Realme has just launched the GT series in India, revealing the prices as well as the sale date. The first two models in the GT series in India include the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition, with the latter being a midrange model. Both these models are built around the Qualcomm chips, with the GT using the high-end Snapdragon 888 chip. Also Read - Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India: Here's a closer look

Before we dive into the specs, here are the prices. The Realme GT Master Edition costs Rs 25,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB and 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999. The high-end version with 12GB RAM and 256GB costs Rs 29,999 The phone will go on sale from August 26 via Flipkart. Also Read - Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

The Realme GT 5G costs Rs 37,999 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the high-end model costs Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM version with 256GB storage. You can buy it starting August 25 via Flipkart. Also Read - Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet, company confirms

Realme GT series unveiled in India

The Realme GT has been available in global markets for some time and finally comes to India. This is currently the most affordable smartphone using the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Some of the highlights on the Realme GT include a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 64-megapixel triple rear cameras setup, a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and some exciting colours.

The camera setup on the rear includes a 64-megapixel Sony sensor that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a third macro camera. The phone comes in three colours: Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow, with the latter using a Vegan Leather material for a smooth finish.

The Realme GT Master Edition is a more affordable version of the GT and brings back a funky design from the previous Master Edition phones in the X series. Realme has let renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa try a new suitcase design using a Voyager Grey colour. However, you can also get the standard version in white and black colours.

Inside, the GT Master Edition has a Snapdragon 778G chip that promises solid midrange performance. The phone ships with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top but Realme is promising two years of Android OS updated on the GT Master Edition (the same stands for the GT).

The display and cameras are similar to the Realme GT, with Realme giving the phone a new Street mode photography feature. The battery capacity is limited to 4300mAh but you get the same the 65W fast charging system.