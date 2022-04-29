Realme is all set to launch four new products in India today that include Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD. Realme has announced that Realme GT Neo 3 5G will go on the first sale in India on May 4. As claimed by the company, it can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD set to launch in India on April 29

The other highlights of the upcoming smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini teased in India ahead of official launch

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST today. You can visit the company’s social media handles and YouTube page to catch the livestream of the event. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Also Read - Realme Pad Mini to launch on April 4: Here’s what to expect

50% in just 5 mins. Unbelievable, right? This, and lots more in the #realmeGTNEO3 that will blow your mind! 🤩 World’s First 150W Charging Flagship launching at 12:30 PM on 29th April. Know more: https://t.co/tMkcbgTRKe pic.twitter.com/SXyOpqaLFn — realme (@realmeIndia) April 22, 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 5G expected specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

True speed never sleeps, and it always catches up with you! #realme150W Pace up your life with #realmeGTNEO3, as it gets faster when the #NEOSpeedAwakens⚡ World’s First 150W Charging Flagship. Launching tomorrow, at 12:30 PM. Know more: https://t.co/r8eeKUNbki pic.twitter.com/KpFF8q7Sbg — realme (@realmeIndia) April 28, 2022

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera that is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes in two variants. While the 150W variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W model gets a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.

Realme Pad Mini expected specifications

According to the details listing on Realme’s Philippines website, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,340×800 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 system-on-chip with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This SoC is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The storage space can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI for Pad skin on top.

Coming to the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports a 5-megapixel camera in the front and an 8-megapixel camera at the back. It is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Realme Pad Mini has 4G and WiFi. Other features include stereo speakers and a microphone.

Realme Buds Q2s expected specifications, features

Realme Buds Q2s have already debuted in China at CNY 199, (approx Rs 2,500). Indian variant is likely to come with same features and specs. As per the company, these are Realme’s first TWS earbuds that come with support for Dolby Atmos. The earbuds house 10mm drivers and offers up to 30-hours of battery life. They also come with IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. Just like their predecessor, the Buds Q2s earbuds come with a cobble design charging case made from translucent material.

Realme Smart TV expected specifications, features

As per the company microsite, the Smart TV will come with a full vision bezel-less display and will house 24W Dolby Atmos quad stereo speakers. In terms of size, it will be available in 40-inch and 43-inch size variants.

It is not yet confirmed which Android software version will this smart TV run on.