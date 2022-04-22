comscore Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Gt Neo 3 Pad Mini Buds Q2s And Smart Tv X Full Hd Set To Launch In India On April 29
News

Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD set to launch in India on April 29

News

Realme has further confirmed that Realme GT Neo 3 will go on the first sale in India on May 4. As claimed by the company, it can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

Untitled design - 2022-04-22T100050.215

Realme is all set to launch a bunch of new products in India in the coming days. The company has confirmed that it will launch Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s and an Android TV on April 29, whereas Realme Narzo 50A Prime will debut on April 25 at 12.30 pm. Notably, Realme Pad will be the first tablet by the brand in India. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Realme has further confirmed that Realme GT Neo 3 will go on the first sale in India on May 4. As claimed by the company, it can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 expected specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Dizo Watch S arrives in India with 10-day battery life, rectangular display and more

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera that is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants. While the 150W variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W model gets a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

According to the details listing on Realme’s Philippines website, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,340×800 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 system-on-chip with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This SoC is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The storage space can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI for Pad skin on top.

Coming to the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports a 5-megapixel camera in the front and an 8-megapixel camera at the back. It is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Realme Pad Mini has 4G and WiFi. Other features include stereo speakers and a microphone.

Realme Buds Q2s expected specifications, features

Realme Buds Q2s have already debuted in China at CNY 199, (approx Rs 2,500). Indian variant is likely to come with same features and specs. As per the company, these are Realme’s first TWS earbuds that come with support for Dolby Atmos. The earbuds house 10mm drivers and offers up to 30-hours of battery life. They also come with IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. Just like their predecessor, the Buds Q2s earbuds come with a cobble design charging case made from translucent material.

Realme Smart TV expected specifications, features

As per the company microsite, the Smart TV will come with a full vision bezel-less display and will house 24W Dolby Atmos quad stereo speakers. In terms of size, it will be available in 40-inch and 43-inch size variants.

It is not yet confirmed which Android software version will this smart TV run on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Smart TV X Full HD की आ गई लॉन्च डेट, कई शानदार फीचर्स का भी हुआ खुलासा

सैमसंग का 108MP कैमरा वाला सबसे सस्ता फोन आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें सबकुछ

गूगल का यह खास डूडल दिखाएगा ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग की हकीकत

Electric Scooter की बैटरी फटने से हुआ बड़ा हादसा, Pure EV ने वापस मंगवाए 2000 ई-स्कूटर

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series में मिलेगी EV वाली बैटरी तकनीक!

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
News
Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens
Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers