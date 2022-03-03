Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features

Realme unveiled 150W UltraDart charging technology with the Realme GT 2 series at MWC 2022. The company said that the new charging technology would debut later this year with the Realme GT Neo 3. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

After launching its premium phone Realme GT Neo 2 in Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC2022), now its updated version Realme GT Neo 3 will make a debut. Giving information about this, the company has said that this flagship phone will have 150w ultra-fast charging support. It will work on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile platform for the first time.

The company also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 would be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 150W ultra-dart charging support. The new charging technology will charge the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.

Three technologies have been used in this charger: a multi boost charging pump, a temperature management algorithm, and a new lithium battery.

Regarding this charger, Realme has claimed that keeping the battery temperature below 43 degrees will charge 50 percent of the battery in just five minutes. It is the world’s first such charging technology with the support of 100–200W charging power.

Realme showed off a demo during its MWC 2022 announcement to give a glimpse of the new charging technology. However, details are yet to be announced when the Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging support will be available. The company teased its launch, saying that the phone was “coming soon” in the market.

Talking about the features of Realme GT Neo 3, a 6.7-inch FHD + AMOLED display can be found in it. Its display can come with 120Hz refresh rate support. Like the Realme GT Neo 2, the phone will support up to 12GB of RAM. Also, up to 512GB of storage support can be given to the phone.