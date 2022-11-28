Realme is rolling out the Android 13 Open beta program for the Realme GT Neo 3T. The smartphone was released earlier this year with Android 12 and now select users will be able to test the latest Android 13 on the phone. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus India pricing teased by company VP Madhav Sheth

Once users apply for the Open beta program, they will receive the beta update after their application gets accepted. That said, let’s see how you can apply for the Open beta program. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

Realme on its community page has revealed that the Realme GT Neo 3T users in India are now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update. Before applying, make sure to be on the following firmware version 0n RMX3371_11.A.08. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Once you are on the aforesaid version of the Realme UI, follow the steps below.

How to apply for the Android 13 Open Beta

Step 1: Open Settings on your Realme GT Neo 3T.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings/Gear icon in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Open the Trail version section.

Step 4: Tap on Open Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Apply now.

Step 6: Fill in your email address, followed by other details.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on Submit and Done.

Realme will then check your application and approve it. Once approved, you will be eligible for the Open Beta program.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and high 1300 nits of brightness.

It has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie snapper with support for 1080 video recording.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 80W fast charging support.