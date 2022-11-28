comscore Realme rolls out Android 13 Open Beta for the Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Gt Neo 3t Is Eligible For The Android 13 Open Beta Update In India
News

Realme GT Neo 3T is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update in India

News

Realme has rolled out the Android 13 Open Beta prgram for the Realme GT Neo 3T units in India.

Highlights

  • Realme GT Neo 3T is now getting the Android 13 Open Beta update.
  • Those who are in the Open Beta program will receive the latest update once it's out.
  • Before applying, Realme recommends to be on a select version of Realme UI 3.0.
Realme GT Neo 3T Android 13 Open Beta

Realme is rolling out the Android 13 Open beta program for the Realme GT Neo 3T. The smartphone was released earlier this year with Android 12 and now select users will be able to test the latest Android 13 on the phone. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus India pricing teased by company VP Madhav Sheth

Once users apply for the Open beta program, they will receive the beta update after their application gets accepted. That said, let’s see how you can apply for the Open beta program. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

Realme on its community page has revealed that the Realme GT Neo 3T users in India are now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update. Before applying, make sure to be on the following firmware version 0n RMX3371_11.A.08. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Once you are on the aforesaid version of the Realme UI, follow the steps below.

How to apply for the Android 13 Open Beta

Step 1: Open Settings on your Realme GT Neo 3T.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings/Gear icon in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Open the Trail version section.

Step 4: Tap on Open Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Apply now.

Step 6: Fill in your email address, followed by other details.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on Submit and Done.

Realme will then check your application and approve it. Once approved, you will be eligible for the Open Beta program.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and high 1300 nits of brightness.

It has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie snapper with support for 1080 video recording.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 80W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 28, 2022 5:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here
News
WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here
FIFA 2022: Hackers selling fake permit documents, digital coins for FIFA World Cup

News

FIFA 2022: Hackers selling fake permit documents, digital coins for FIFA World Cup

Airtel 5G Plus now available in Patna: Check out coverage in your area

Telecom

Airtel 5G Plus now available in Patna: Check out coverage in your area

OnePlus 11 launch: New leak suggests more about the next flagship\

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 launch: New leak suggests more about the next flagship\

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

Gaming

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3T now supports Android 13 Open Beta

WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here

FIFA 2022: Hackers selling fake permit documents, digital coins for FIFA World Cup

Airtel 5G Plus now available in Patna: Check out coverage in your area

Top 7 games under Rs 1,000 in the Steam Autumn sale

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year