Realme GT Neo design, 64MP camera teased ahead of March 31 global launch

Realme GT Neo's first look has been teased by the company to create hype around the phone ahead of its official debut on March 31. The teaser image also confirms a few key aspects of the new GT series smartphone. Let's take a look at the details.

Realme GT Neo design

Speaking of the Realme GT Neo design first, Realme took to Weibo to show off the upcoming GT series smartphone's design. The short promo clip reveals the backside of the device with a matte texture and glossy strip embedded slightly to the left corner. A mono-speaker grill with a USB-C port, 3.5mm audio (flanked by side) could be seen chiseled at the bottom part.

A slightly stretched square-shaped camera module housing triple rear cameras are placed at the top left part. In addition to the teaser image, the Vice President of Realme President of Global Marketing has shared a photo wherein he shared the coating name of that same model. The Vice President that the variant's colour will be called Final Fantasy. The device is confirmed to ship with 64-megapixel primary camera.

Realme GT Neo price (expected)

As per reports, the upcoming Realme GT Neo is tipped to carry a price of Rs CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 22,200) in China for the base model.

Realme GT Neo specifications (expected)

As for the Realme GT Neo specs, reports speculate that the phone could get a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple camera setup housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is rumoured to carry LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. Realme had previously confirmed the phone to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Apparently, the Realme GT Neo has appeared in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which indicates that the phone might arrive in the Indian market soon following its global debut.