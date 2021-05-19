Realme GT Neo Flash Edition to launch ahead of Realme X7 Max in India

Realme is on a roll this year, launching more smartphones in the premium space than ever. After the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7, there are plans to launch the Realme GT Neo in India as the Realme X7 Max. However, China is expected to get another variant of the same soon. Dubbed the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, this phone is expected to launch as soon as May 24 via a launch event. Also Read - Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month; will soon launch Realme UI 3.0

Realme is hosting a launch event in China on May 24 but the contents of the event are classified. Although Realme is keeping mum, rumours point out a high possibility of the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition launching at this event. Additionally, the company could also unveil new accessories, which could include the Realme Watch 2 Pro.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition expected soon

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is said to be essentially a souped-up variant of the Realme GT Neo; the soup-up being a faster charging solution. The standard phone relies on a 50W fast charging solution and Realme is expected to use its faster 65W solution that we saw earlier in older phones. Rest of the specifications are expected to remain unchanged.

Now, the Realme X7 Max is coming to India possibly next month, and based on rumours, it will be based on the Realme GT Neo. What remains to be seen is whether Realme upgrades the charging mechanism to the 65W solution or sticks to 50W. This choice could also determine the pricing. Realme will be the first company in India to debut the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip with this one.

Speculations suggest that the Realme X7 Max could be priced competitively to take on the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7. In the process, Realme could also make the Realme X7 Pro cheaper to make it go up against the Poco X3 Pro, or replace the ageing Realme X3.

Coming back to the Realme X7 Max, you can expect to see a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also expected to use a 4500mAh battery.

To take on the X7 Max, Poco is expected to come up with Poco F3 GT later this year. This one is supposed to be a renamed Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, using the same Dimensity 1200 chip. Unlike the Realme phone, the Poco phone gets several gaming-specific additions.