Realme GT Neo India launch happening soon, hint BIS, TENNA listings

Realme GT Neo is expected to arrive in China today as a variant of the Realme GT. Ahead of the launch, the device has received the BIS and TENNA certifications, which suggests it will launch in India as well and this could happen pretty soon.

The BIS certification is in addition to the phone's appearance on India's IMEI database site. Here's what we know about the device so far.

Realme GT Neo coming to India soon

According to a known tipster Mukul Sharma, a Realme phone, with the model number “RMX3031” has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The device is confirmed to be the GT Neo. This seemingly confirms the device’s launch in India, which could happen in some time. Also Read - Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

So yes, as I tipped earlier, the Realme RMX3031 is indeed the Realme GT Neo smartphone and it has cleared the Indian BIS certification as well. Indian launch imminent.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/VXEf0ox5Zy — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 31, 2021

The phone, with the same model number, has also been appeared on the IMEI database site and even TENNA, which gives us a hint at how the device could be like.

As per the TENNA listing, the Realme GT Neo could get a punch-hole display and a rectangular rear camera module.

Realme GT Neo features, specs

We don’t have concrete details with us. But rumours and the aforementioned TENNA listing suggest that the phone could come with 6.53-inch screen size and might measure 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm.

It is likely that the phone could be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, It is most likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. There could be 64-megapixel triple cameras at the back. However, the front camera configuration remains unknown.

Amidst the rumours, we also have a confirmed detail. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, as revealed by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth earlier. It could come paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

While pricing details remain unknown, the Realme GT Neo could fall under Rs 25,000, becoming the latest mid-ranger by the company.

Since the device’s launch is a few hours away, we need to wait until then and see how it turns out to be. Hence, stay tuned.