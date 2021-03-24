Realme recently launched the Realme GT 5G in China, following which a GT Neo edition of the smartphone was teased. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on BIS, IMEI Database, and even Geekbench, giving us an inkling that it might launch soon, that too, in India. Also Read - Realme to launch 'latest flagship' with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G in India, could be Realme X9 Pro

This comes after the expected arrival of the Realme GT, which is scheduled to launch in China on March 31. Here’s a look at what we know about the smartphone. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 to launch in both 4G and 5G variants, confirms company CEO

Realme GT Neo launching in India soon

According to a known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo has been found listed on the Indian IMEI Database site with the model number RMX3031. A Realme phone with the same model was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and even Geekbench. Also Read - Realme C25 set to launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Realme RMX3031, which is supposed to be the Realme GT Neo (running on Dimensity 1200 processor) has now been registered in the Indian IMEI database as well. Launch imminent.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/1PYRoy9jtF — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 23, 2021

Realme RMX3031 with 6GB and 8GB RAM, Android 11, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor appears on Geekbench. Could likely be the Realme GT Neo. Plus, the device has already received the Indian BIS certification.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/wKkvMbskiA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 18, 2021

All this gives us a feeling that the smartphone will soon make its entry in India. One thing worth noting is that the Realme GT 5G hasn’t made it to India yet. There are chances that instead of it, the Realme GT Neo would directly be launched in India, probably as an India-first.

Realme GT Neo expected features, specs, price

As per the aforementioned certification sites, the Realme GT Neo will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, which has also been confirmed by the company. It most likely will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top. There are chances of 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants, which could most likely be coupled with 128GB of internal storage option.

As for other specs, the device could come with a punch-hole display that will support a high refresh rate. It could come with quad rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and might include an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme GT Neo could be a mid-ranger.

But, yet again, we lack concrete details on the same and need to wait until it officially gets launched. We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned to us.