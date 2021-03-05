Realme GT Neo to soon makes entry: Expected price, features and more

Realme recently launched its latest flagship phone, the Realme GT. Now, the company is expected to introduce another variant possibly the Realme GT Neo, which has now started featuring in the rumour mill. Also Read - Smartwatches see surge in demand in 2020, earwear becomes top category

The Neo edition of the Realme GT has been teased by the company, suggesting that it will arrive pretty soon. Here’s all we know about it. Also Read - Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5,000mAh battery announced

Realme GT Neo making its entry soon

During the Realme GT launch, the company revealed that it plans to introduce a watered-down variant of the device. The name of the phone is expected to be Realme GT Neo. Also Read - Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream

While details regarding the smartphone aren’t available at the time of writing, it is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. The teaser image of the same has been shared by known tipster Mukul Sharma.

On nice. As per Digital Chat Station, "The realme GT Neo will come sooner than expected, and it will be the world premiere of the Dimensity 1200 with the Redmi gaming phone"#RealmeGTNeo #RedmiGaming pic.twitter.com/947eUhEebB — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 5, 2021

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC recently made its entry in January and is touted as a high-end chipset with support for 5G. This gives us a feeling that the Realme GT Neo will be an upper mid-ranger and get slightly toned-down specs as compared to the original phone.

If the newly-popped up information is true, the Realme GT Neo will also become the first device to come with the new MediaTek Dimensity chip. Other smartphones that are expected to come with one could be a future Redmi phone or even the OnePlus Nord 2, both of which are expected to make their entries soon.

However, other details on the Realme GT Neo remain behind the veil.

Realme GT features, specs, price

To recall, the Realme GT, which officially launched yesterday, comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there is support for triple rear cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Additionally, there is support for an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.