Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo official debut is just a few days away and ahead of its launch, rumour mill is blowing out extensive leaks about the phone. While Realme has already confirmed the new phone to equip Dimensity 1200 SoC, a new listing on Geekbench now shares insight on the device memory configuration.

As per the latest Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Neo will arrive in a 12GB RAM version. A previously leaked Geekbench listing suggested the phone to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. As per the new listing, the phone is seen obtaining a single-core score of 975 points and a multi-core score of 3320 points.

To note, the Chinese smartphone brand has already cited the new Realme GT Neo to come with Android 11 right out of the box. The new Realme smartphone is also confirmed to offer a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and include a Final Fantasy matte-textured colour variant. As per reports, Realme is also said to tease a few other details about the device which include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a battery backup of 4,500mAh.

The Realme GT Neo is expected to come for a price of around 2,000 (roughly Rs 22,200) in China for the regular model. As for the rest of the specs, reports suggest that the phone could get a 120Hz display, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and 65W fast charging support.

Besides the upcoming Realme GT Neo, another smartphone under the moniker Realme V13 is also said to be in the launch pipeline. Leaksters on Chinese social media revealed that the upcoming V-series phone will be a budget offering. It will likely equip a Dimensity 700 5G processor which is built on a 7nm process. Leaked renders of the alleged Realme V13 5G smartphone appeared online as well. The renders suggest the device to run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and offer an 8GB RAM/128GB memory option. Reports reveal the V13 5G to get a 6.52-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.